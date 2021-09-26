‘Elective Affinity’ Collaborative Art Exhibition Coming Up At Lily Agius Gallery In Sliema

Artists Nadette Clare-Talbot and Caroline O’Callaghan, an art collective known as duopunctumstud.io, are soon launching their collaborative body of work, Elective Affinity.

The debut collection of work will be on show at the Lily Agius Gallery in Sliema, from 14th October.

“It’s always a satisfying thing to see two artists work so well together and produce a good body of work,” says Lily Agius, the curator of the exhibition.

The exhibition will showcase twelve individual bodies of work centred around the subject of still life, captured in a photographic style that is more traditionally seen within classic portraiture.

Each of the showcased artworks had quite a lengthy process behind it, beginning from a visual idea, to a three-dimensional botanically themed sculpture, followed by a live installation. The final outcome is a photographic image, that captures the theatrical magic of their artistic approach.

While the work gives off the impression that editing was present, with a highly veneered post-production aesthetic, all visual effects were created within the studio.

The collaborative artists are both fascinated with perception and illusion, with each work seeking to juxtapose unrelated subjects.

The two artists starting collaborating around two years ago, inspired by their own personal artistic backgrounds which contrast against each other’s, with the collective being formed earlier this year.

Clare-Talbot has an extensive background in commercial photography with high-profile clients such as Marie Claire, Elle Decoration and Glamour, following her degree in photography.

O’Callaghan on the other hand studied Fine Art and History at Goldsmiths University, later going on in a career at an auction house in London.

The exhibition opens on the evening of 14th October at Lily Agius Gallery, 54 Cathedral Street, Sliema, with COVID-19 measures applying.

For more information, private view, and the catalogue you can contact the gallery by email at [email protected] or call +356 99292488.

