Exhibition By World-Renowed Artist Hits Blitz In Valletta, Along With A Call For Participants

Valletta exhibition space Blitz has just opened a new solo show by artist Marinella Senatore, which will be running until June 2022, while simultaneously launching a call for participants. Together with the exhibition, Blitz has launched an open call for a new chapter of Senatore’s ambitious performance The School of Narrative Dance, a participatory project also free of charge, centred on the emancipative power of storytelling, agency and public action.

Over the years, the Italian artist has gained international recognition by mastering a method to bring people to express themselves – from the stage of the Venice Biennale (2011) to the Biennale de Lyon (2015) and the Sao Paolo Biennale (2021). The exhibition ‘Something about you’ is a ten-year survey of the internationally renowned Italian artist who will be celebrated with an exhibition at the prestigious Palais de Tokyo, Paris, for the 20th anniversary of the institution in September 2022.

It brings together paintings; drawings; videos, the timely photographs from her collaboration with the Russian protest group Pussy Riot, a new site-specific sculpture with Pussy Riot’s original balaclava and Malta’s national plant – which will be flourishing during the exhibition. It will also feature the public artwork ‘Remember the first time you saw your name’ (2020), dominating St George Square, Valletta, from the facade of Casino Maltese, a symbolic place for Maltese identity.

Over the years, Senatore has developed a methodology that delves into practices of non-hierarchical learning and participatory art, exploring forms of resistance, vernacular and popular culture, dance, music and activism, with the intention of rethinking the political nature of communal action and reconciling individuals and collective bodies. Senatore has experimented with different formats ranging from radio broadcasts, street festivals, choral operas, musicals and processions – with 6 million participants in 24 different countries. The open call is available on Blitz’s website (www.blitzvalletta.com) and social media accounts, and the performance will take place in the iconic Republic Street, Valletta. Dates will be announced soon. Tag someone that needs to see this