From Malta To Tunis To Marseille: Katel Delia’s Immersive Exhibition Kicks Off At Spazju Kreattiv
Katel Delia’s Malta-Tunis-Marseille exhibition has just launched at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta.
The body of work narrates a true story, exploring a Maltese family’s complex journey of migration that started one century ago, in its search for a better life.
“As it reflects upon the living realities of many migrants, it poses a singular question: How can one find shelter when your native country does not accept your return?”
It mainly deals with looking for a space to inhabit that feels like home but being pushed out again because of external issues.
Lovin Malta spoke with the artist behind this exhibition, Katel Delia, on concept and inspirations leading up to the fruition of this work.
“In this project, I look into and address universal issues about migration by using my family’s story, when they migrated to Tunisia one century ago, then came back to Malta in the 60s after the independence of Tunisia and later on moved to France,” the artist explained.
The exhibition features a multitude of media, including photographs, videos, sound installations, archival documents from the archives, and a collection of objects.
“Some of these objects traveled from Tunisia to Malta, then to France, and then returned to Malta. For example, I have a beer glass with words in Arabic, a meat grinder, and a telephone among many others. These objects were passed from one generation to another, and while they are personal, they also reflect a universal wheel,” she said.
The artist hopes to present a different perception of migration, to help the viewer have more empathy for immigration today, and open up more discussions on the topic.
The curator behind this exhibition is Prof. Raphael Vella, artist, and curator based in Malta.
Lovin Malta also spoke to the curator, about his involvement and contribution to this exhibition.
“Essentially, curating this exhibition was about creating the right spatial mood for the presentation of Katel’s photographs. Given the small size and the rather personal nature of the photos, I felt that the context should bring to mind the notion of home. This is why we opted to include items of furniture and to transform the gallery space into rooms with doors,” Vella told Lovin Malta.
The main concept behind this work is outlined to be the mirroring that “home is not a stable concept, but it is a mobile space that carries personal memories for migrants”.
The exhibition launches at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta today and will be running in Space A until the 31st October.
