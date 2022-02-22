Bernard Grech: Parents Of Children In Sports And Arts To Benefit From Additional €300 Annually

Parents of children under 18 years partaking in sports and artistic activities could benefit from an additional €300 annually under Nationalist leadership.

Children, in turn, could benefit from additional schemes which could have their families reduce taxable incomes, school fees and payments towards extracurricular activities tied to both sports and arts.

The government, by way of these measures, would be able to help prospective artists reach their respective goals. Aims not only designed for elite players or performers, but even beginners wishing to engage in an extracurricular activity.