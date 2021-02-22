Homebound: Maltese Artist Makes Solo Debut In Poignant Exhibition

Malta’s art community continues to be enriched by bright, creative minds – even in the pandemic. Emerging Maltese artist, Anna Calleja, is set to exhibit her first solo show at the Art Galleries of the Malta Society of Arts (MSA).

The exhibition, titled Homebound, will be open from 4th to 25th March.

It explores a variety of themes including comfort, melancholy, belonging and the familiar. Despite the exhibition having been long in development, these themes have become even more poignant in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Her debut on the Maltese art scene comes after Calleja has spent three years reading for a BA in Fine Art at Falmouth University in Cornwall.

As the pandemic continues to inspire artists, Calleja is no different. In March 2020, she was forced to pack up all her belongings and take a homebound flight to Malta. In the mandatory two weeks quarantine, Calleja captured her sense of unease and claustrophobia in her piece Alone in Quarantine.