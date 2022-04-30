Identity Of An Island: A Collective Exporing Gozitan Art Between Past And Present Launches Today

The event is under the artistic direction of Dr Mark Sagona, a visual artist and resident academic in the Department of Art and Art History at the University of Malta.

The 29 participants were selected after a public call for proposals. Among the themes analysed by the different projects, there are immigration, insularity, connectivity, work and ritual, religion and politics, the environment, construction and overdevelopment, among others.

Alternative Perspectives proposes itself as a platform for contemporary artistic dialogue which sees visual artists and creative practitioners engaging with the theme of Gozo today, especially mindful of the issues and phenomena affecting Gozo’s contemporary identity, in a fresh, unorthodox and innovative manner.

Additionally, the art-historical conference, convened by Sagona, brings together academic members and past students of the Department of Art and Art History, Faculty of Arts at the University of Malta, to discuss aspects of the multi-faceted artistic heritage of Gozo with reference to art, architecture, and contemporary practice.

The event will be accompanied by a publication edited by Dr Sagona, which will include the proceedings of the conference and a catalogue of the exhibited works.

Both events will take place during the month of May 2022 at the newly-refurbished complex of the Teatru Astra in Victoria, Gozo.