Indie-Folk Sweetheart Alexandra Alden Wants You To Visualise Her Latest Album

Alexandra Alden: you may know her as the former outspoken X-factor judge or by her folksy tunes and her iconic honey-like vocals. Wherever her name rings a bell, she’s asking all creatives to give their visual take for her second album, Leads To Love. “Leads to Love will be a collection of artistic fragments weaving together parts of stories. These being yours…and of course, mine,” Alden explains. Whether that means creating a photo, a film, a painting, drawing, a song, a collage or whatever it is that captures the creator in you, she’s asking you to respond to one of four lyrics from her upcoming album.

Leads to Love is a project about art-making itself – the process of trial and error akin to all artists. An attempt to string together ideas and find ways to make sense of it all. “Art is everywhere and it’s happening all the time. To you, to me, to everyone. All it takes is for an artist to come forward and be quick enough and sharp enough to capture the moment or the idea and give it form,” the musician said. You have the chance to contribute your artistic creations to the visual aesthetics of the Leads to Love album. What do you have to do?

Alden has posted four lines of lyrics from different songs on the album. She’s invited creatives to respond, interpret them or take inspiration in the medium of their choice. All you have to do is tell her which lyric inspired you and then submit your piece. What’s in it for you?

Besides forming part of her album, you’ll also be in the chance to win some pretty incredible prizes from some local brands, including: Designer face masks and a visit to Luke Azzopardi’s studio

Luxury goodie boxes from Sunday in Scotland

Handmade candles from Malta’s oldest candle making studio

Vouchers for music equipment from Music Access Malta

Art supplies from Galea’s Studio

Vouchers for books from Agenda Bookstore

A luxury designer leather bag from Fold the Belt Pouch Depending on your chosen media, your artwork could make its way onto a tote bag, the cover of the CD, features in the song or even influence an entire concept behind it. Your work will also be displayed in the dedicated community art page @leadstolove. It’ll be connected to Alden’s main Instagram page and be promoted with her album, too. When?