Intimate, Captivating And All About ‘HER’, This Art Exhibition Highlights Fragility And Hidden Strength

They say a photo can say a thousand words, capturing an intimate moment in time and shedding light on even the most subtle emotions and expressions. In his new solo exhibition, Clint Scerri Harkins invites viewers to glimpse into a series of playful, experimental and incredibly beautiful intimate moments of photography. This is Scerri Harkins’ second solo exhibition following Satya, where he took the viewer through a journey of truth, featuring his subjects during their most personal, intimate moments of nudity. HER takes things a step further, with the artist burrowing deeper in the notion of intimacy by portraying his own partner, who forms an integral part of his daily life in a series of extremely minimalist images.

Though they are void of any props, each piece is captivating and thought-provoking, copious with reflections to put the spotlight just on ‘HER’.

Speaking to Lovin Malta, Scerri Harkins explained that the collection on display was never planned as an exhibition. “I realised that in a few months, I collected so many good pictures I was proud of, that I found it pointless keeping them for myself only”, he stated. Through HER, Scerri Harkins also was able to experiment with the camera, finding a way to “freeze her fragility, volubility and hidden strength” to create the vibrant mix of digital and analog photographs on display.

When it comes to the exhibition as a whole, Scerri Harkins explained that he truly loves every single piece due to the pride he feels from the work that has gone into such a personal and intimate topic for his artistry. If he had to choose a favourite though, it is the eighth piece in the exhibition known as ‘HER 8’, notable for its black-and-white, grainy texture giving HER an almost ethereal and otherworldly beauty. “I was experimenting with long exposure on film and ‘her’ was not aware of it,” he explained about why it was his favourite. “I captured something that I personally consider beautiful”.

Since he was little, Scerri Harkins has been intrigued and allured by photography and art. He explains that he always found it "an intriguing world to explore and something I could relate to". "At an early stage I was interested in the anatomy of the human body and I started drawing", he continued. "In time I realised that I could not express myself the way I was picturing things. When I thought I was stuck in my frustration, photography appeared". "I suddenly realised that through the camera, I was capable of communicating my vision about art, about me. It was my medium." HER is currently showing at il-Kamra ta' Fuq in Mqabba until the 13th July 2021.