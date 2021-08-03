Local Masterpieces: Two Highly-Anticipated Maltese Films Are Hitting The Big Screen This Summer

After much anticipation, two iconic Maltese films are hitting the big screen – and we have our popcorn ready. Excitement, intrigue and humour, Is-Sriep and Luzzu have it all. Following successful local films like Simshar (2014), Limestone Cowboy (2016) and German series Das Boot (2020), the latest films tread in the footsteps of several successes. But modern classic Is-Sriep Reġgħu saru Velenużi and award-winning Luzzu are promising to be something entirely new. With storylines that will grab your attention from start to finish and some top-notch acting, Is-Sriep and Luzzu will have you on the edge on your seat. Is-Sriep premieres at Eden Cinemas on 6th August, while the highly-anticipated Luzzu hits the big screen on 3rd September.

Is-Sriep Reġgħu saru Velenużi Based on Alex Vella Gera’s National Book Prize winning novel, Is-Sriep Reġgħu saru Velenużi follows father and son Richard and Noel Sammut Petri, as secret plans from 1986 weigh down on their lives decades later. The conspiracy to assassinate Dom Mintoff was buried with time, but thirty years later Noel clashes with the past – and he is filled with unanswered questions.

Speaking to the Times of Malta earlier this month, Producer Martin Bonnici discussed the intriguing film revolving around a fictionalised plot to assassinate former Prime Minister of Malta Dom Mintoff. Bonnici felt that the book spoke to him as a Maltese citizen, not having any idea of what happened in Malta post-independence. He was struck by Noel Sammut Petri’s complete ignorance of his family’s past, which is what ultimately led him to work on this project. The film faced several changes from the novel, as it had to be adapted to a different medium. Luckily, Bonnici said, the original author was very accepting of their changes, so they were able to trim the story and keep only the most important of story beats. The exciting film will have English subtitles, so non-Maltese speaking friends are more than welcome. Get your tickets to be the first to see Is-Sriep!

Luzzu Having already won three awards and four nominations this year, among which Best Film at Art Film Festival 2021 and Acting at Sundance Film Festival 2021, Luzzu has been highly anticipated – to say the least. The film follows Maltese fisherman Jesmark, who is trying to survive by selling his fish. Suffering a leak in his Luzzu boat, he is barely getting by. Beyond his own livelihood, he also mourns the slow disappearance of a generations-old family tradition.

The fishing trade is imperiled by diminishing harvests, a ruthless fishing industry, and a stagnating ecosystem. Desperate, with a newborn son whose growth impediment requires treatment, and with no other options left, Jesmark slowly but surely slips into an illicit black-market fishing operation. Luzzu portrays a tradition in transition and depicts an ordinary working-class man struggling to exist in the modern world. The film will be premiering on September 3rd at Eden Cinemas, featuring English subtitles. Buy your tickets now! Will you be the first to see these local gems on the big screen?