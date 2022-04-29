Tackling Gender Equality, Malta-Based Artist Uses Bold Art ‘To Depict The Strength Of Women’

A Malta-based artist has portrayed the strength of women through bold art, with the scope of raising awareness on gender equality.

The exhibition – Eyes Wide Open – is centered around a theme portraying the strength of womanhood through the eyes.

It features the work of international photographers Yavor Sedyankov and Hristo Rusev, depicted through the works of artist G. Luigi Rossi.

“The artwork recreates the pyramid shape between the eyes, bringing the focus towards the eyes. Eyes that speak a lifetime in their silent look,” Rossi said.

“The grail has a symbolical remembrance to the uterus where human life begins.”