Tackling Gender Equality, Malta-Based Artist Uses Bold Art ‘To Depict The Strength Of Women’
A Malta-based artist has portrayed the strength of women through bold art, with the scope of raising awareness on gender equality.
The exhibition – Eyes Wide Open – is centered around a theme portraying the strength of womanhood through the eyes.
It features the work of international photographers Yavor Sedyankov and Hristo Rusev, depicted through the works of artist G. Luigi Rossi.
“The artwork recreates the pyramid shape between the eyes, bringing the focus towards the eyes. Eyes that speak a lifetime in their silent look,” Rossi said.
“The grail has a symbolical remembrance to the uterus where human life begins.”
The meaning of each work was explained by Rusev:
“Eyes are powerful tools, as they connect the inner world with the outer through a minuscule space that bridges the present surroundings with all that is possible in thought and memory.”
“Each pair of eyes know a world of their own that cannot be reduced to words.”
G. Luigi Rossi is a Malta-based artist. The founder of ArtMalta in 2016. As an artist, he has exhibited his work both locally and abroad, in countries like Italy, France, Bulgaria, and the USA.
“Eyes Wide Open” is a traveling exhibition that officially opened at the Aldabra Art Gallery
in SmartCity on 16 April 2022.
It is being held in collaboration with ArtMalta and VME Co-op.
