MEIA: Malta’s Arts Sector Is Just ‘An Afterthought’ To Government

Malta’s performing arts sector has become a “sacrificial lamb” as the government continues to not allow creative schools to reopen, the Malta Entertainment Industry Association said in a statement today.

Saying it was “deeply concerned” over the lack of school reopening, the group called out the lack of consultation from authorities’ end to understand just how important providing arts education in Malta was.

They said arts education was “in line with all protocols requested by the health authorities and carries no higher risk than any other educational activity”.

“The sustained closure of arts schools also means that students will not be able to complete the examinations required to further their studies in the arts. Schools providing arts education have been operating safely following all health protocols since July 2020 with no evidence of contagion from the schools,” they said.

“The confidence in arts education was built diligently by arts educators through their investments to secure the health and safety of staff, teachers and students,” they continued. “Whereas some online teaching may resume, the main pedagogical content requires practical and in-person training. Government’s approach to close arts schools confirms the mindset towards a sector that is an afterthought and is serving as the sacrificial lamb to appease other industries.”

Noting the previous cooperation between arts schools and health authorities, they urged for arts education to be seen as equal to other educational activities.

The group ended by saying they expect the Ministry for Culture to propose “compensation schemes for the severe financial losses that have been registered due to the forced closure of arts schools”.

What do you make of the MEIA’s position?