Maltese Architect Unveils Stunning Structure In Central London To Send Strong Climate Change Message 

Maltese architect Jonathan Mizzi has unveiled a structure in South Kensington, London, which his studio designed to send a powerful message about the importance of taking climate change seriously. ‘Home Away From Hive’, which the Malta-London based Mizzi Studio designed in collaboration with Science Museum, was selected last June as one of three ‘green interventions’ on Exhibition Road aimed at supporting biodiversity and the post-pandemic recovery of London’s arts and science district. Inspired by wild bee nests, the timber structure is 40 square metres in size, reaches five metres in height, and includes corridors for people to walk through.

It is layered with medicinal and pollinator-friendly plants, intended to attract wild bees to the heart of London’s urban environment, raising awareness about the importance of biodiversity in the process. “Our work has always been driven and inspired by nature,” Mizzi said. “Ever since we launched our studio, our designs have rested on biophilia and bio-morphism, celebrating the ingenuity of organic systems and forms.” “But we are now working in a climate emergency, and accordingly our focus is even more strongly driven by a desire to make positive change through design.” “We saw this project as an opportunity to highlight the importance of respecting the planet’s ecosystem. Bees are heroic protagonists in our natural world, essential to the way humans and other living creatures are sustained.”

"They are a vital part of our ecosystem and their role in that system is being threatened. Dedicating this installation to bringing bees and other pollinators back into our urban environment felt like a significant and urgent reason to participate in this competition." "Home Away from Hive therefore contributes to a wider discussion on urban re-wilding – allowing nature and wildlife to reclaim a rightful place within our built environment." Mizzi Studio's structure will remain in place on Exhibition Road until October, coinciding with the COP26 – a major UN international climate summit that will be held in Glasgow this November.

