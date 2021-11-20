Maltese Art Exhibition Is Raising Money To Save Sliema Church

Maltese artist JP Migneco is producing an experimental art exhibition, called Virtuality, that will be raising funds for the Church of the Holy Trinity in Sliema. “Virtuality will include experimental artworks which explore ideas related to the increase of urban and virtual environments,” the artist said.

Wied il-Ghasri

“These representations have been adapted to reflect ideas of the separation between human culture and nature in an increasingly complex technological world,” he continued.

Wied Znuber

Migneco’s body of work incorporates grid patterns as metaphors for models of built environments and digital landscape. This will be the first art exhibition held at the Bishop’s House which forms part of the Church of the Holy Trinity, and the event will be donating a percentage of each work that is sold to the Church for its restoration. The exhibition opens tonight at 7pm.

Rdum l-Aħmar - ODZ Land - Digital Media - 2019 - 50x28cm

The Church of the Holy Trinity is an Anglican church that sits adjacent to the Bishop’s house which was built in 1855 as a residence for the vicar. The church itself dates back to 1866 when it was first opened to the public and consecrated a year later by Bishop Walter Trower of Gibraltar on April 23rd. The Reverend Dr. Thomas Burbidge was the first vicar of the church.

Ras id Dawwara - 50x25cm - colour study

Both the church and the Bishop’s house were built on land acquired by Jane Trower, the daughter of Walter Trower, Bishop of Gibraltar, for £1,050. She intended to donate the property to the Diocese of Europe but the law did not permit an unmarried woman to make a donation exceeding £50. So her father became party to the Deed of Gift and refunded the money back to her.

The Church of The Holy Trinity

Migneco is an artist who lives and works in Malta. After completing a Master of Fine Arts in Digital Arts degree at the University of Malta he produced his first solo exhibition in Valletta in 2018. The work that he produces involves drawing, painting and digital media applications. Migneco’s is interested in bringing different subjects together in order to create a form of interdisciplinary art, therefore his work process includes a lot of planning and experimentation. His work is often inspired by ideas related to landscape painting, geometry and colour theory. It incorporates methods of reinterpreting images of symbolic objects and locations through the use of illusory colour patterns which are often derived from notions related to modern art, physics, geology and technology. Will you be checking out Migneco’s work?