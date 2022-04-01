Maltese Artist Overwhelmed By Support For Ukraine Fundraising Exhibition: ‘I Want To Help In My Own Way’
Maltese artist Stephanie Mizzi has said she was overwhelmed by the support she received from the local artistic community for an exhibition she is organising to raise funds for victims of the Ukraine war.
“We are all aware of what is happening in Ukraine. This war has hit me hard from a humanitarian aspect and felt I wanted to help in my own way,” Stephanie said.
She therefore decided to organise a multi-artist exhibition at the Cavalieri Hotel on 22nd April, with proceeds going to victims of the Ukrainian invasion.
Stephanie is donating a piece of art herself and 66 other artists have already agreed to follow suit.
“The response was overwhelming,” she said.
A Facebook group called ‘Artists for Ukraine’ has also been set up, where Stephanie is sharing photos of artworks that will be displayed at the upcoming exhibition.
Cover photo: Two pieces of art that will be displayed at the exhibition – left by Roberta Zammit Cutajar, right by Vanni Pule
