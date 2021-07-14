Maltese Artist’s Three-Legged Horse Sculpture Resumes Tour Of Europe

Following its appearance in Malta’s Valletta International Visual Arts Festival (VIVA) in 2014, the iconic three-legged horse sculpture Zieme has once more continued its tour across Europe, finding itself in the Polish city of Krakow. Having been on a temporary hiatus due to the pandemic, Zieme is once more continuing its tour, temporarily installed in Plac Ducha, situated in the heart of Poland’s cultural capital – Krakow. Created by Maltese artist Austin Camilleri, it will remain on display until the end of September. Following this Zieme will head to its final destination: the grounds of the Kalmar Konstmuseum in Sweden.

Originally installed in Valletta in 2014, the sculpture created an immeasurable buzz around Malta. It is also considered one of the best artworks from Malta in the decades. Zieme goes beyond being explicitly political, instead working through the channels of aesthetics to tackle notions of transience and myth.

When it was first installed in Malta, Zieme sparked both outrage and delight as the sculpture became the talk of the island. Standing at four metres, the sculpture’s three-legged horse offered a metaphor for power. It also highlighted Malta’s lack of equestrian monuments. Its three legs represent an irony to the fact that power is illusionary. The loss of a leg makes the horse impractical and unproductive – losing its status of power.

At the time of its installation, Zieme garnered international attention and praise as international press and art critics wrote at length about Camilleri’s work and its meaning. Thanks to Malta’s Ambassador to Poland Dr John Paul Grech and the Honorary Consul of Malta in Krakow Dr Agnieska Kaminska Zieme has made it to Poland. It is also thanks to the generous support of Quick Turtle, Halmann Vella and Citadel Insurance. Share this with an art lover!