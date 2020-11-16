Maltese Hand-Made Crib To Permanently Feature In United States Museum Of The Bible
A number of handmade Maltese cribs will feature at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C.
The ten cribs, some of which depict Maltese landscapes, were chosen following a competition organised by the Ministry for National Heritage in partnership with the Museum of the Bible back in August.
They will begin being displayed on Floor B1 in the museum as of today and will continue to be exhibited until March 2021.
Moreover, the first-place crib will become part of the museum’s collection permanently.
“We are excited to showcase these beautiful Maltese and Gozitan Nativity scenes at the museum. I believe visitors will enjoy seeing how the Christmas story is told through this rich tradition,” said chief curatorial officer for the museum, Jeffrey Kloha.
Malta ambassador Keith Azzopardi was in D.C. last night to launch the exhibition, aptly titled “Christmas In Malta”.
The nativity scene has been featured as part of Maltese tradition and culture for centuries and is commonly featured in many homes throughout the festive season. However, ten traditional cribs will grace the halls of a museum in the United States as well.
