Maltese Hand-Made Crib To Permanently Feature In United States Museum Of The Bible 

A number of handmade Maltese cribs will feature at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C. The ten cribs, some of which depict Maltese landscapes, were chosen following a competition organised by the Ministry for National Heritage in partnership with the Museum of the Bible back in August.

They will begin being displayed on Floor B1 in the museum as of today and will continue to be exhibited until March 2021.

Moreover, the first-place crib will become part of the museum’s collection permanently. “We are excited to showcase these beautiful Maltese and Gozitan Nativity scenes at the museum. I believe visitors will enjoy seeing how the Christmas story is told through this rich tradition,” said chief curatorial officer for the museum, Jeffrey Kloha.