Maltese Illustrator Iella Returning To Malta For Long Awaited Solo Exhibition

Maltese illustrator Daniela Attard, known as iella, is returning to Malta as part of her long-awaited three-part solo exhibition.

The artist has been overseas for quite a long time now and is returning temporarily as part of a very ambitious solo travelling exhibition.

“Over the past few years, I have struggled with the concept of home and belonging to one place. This is a common problem that comes with leaving your home country to develop and find one’s place in the world,” the artist explained.