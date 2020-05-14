Maltese Illustrator Once More Dazzles And Impresses In New Book By Award-Winning Author

One Maltese illustrator is continuing to distinguish herself and her unique, colourful and quirky style with the latest publication of a book that she has illustrated: Ride the Feeling. The children’s book follows the “fun-loving” Bow who explores a whole rainbow’s worth of feelings and emotions, attempting to understand and discover why each one of them matters.

This book once more brings back the partnership between the award-winning author Aunty Sab and illustrator Emma Galea Naudi, featuring a strong message for children with a colourful and whimsical medium in which to portray the story. It is the perfect way for children to begin to understand the importance of each and every emotion and expression from a tender, early age. It is for this reason that the book has also been recommended by parents, teachers and mental health professionals.

The art style of the book perfectly captures Emma’s quirky and fun illustrations which are perfect for children to enjoy given the colourful and expressive manner in which she creates the illustrations. What’s more, Emma manages to make full use of the colours associated with each emotion in the book; red for anger, purple for silliness, rainbow for grateful and pink for surprised to name a few.

Not only does this create a beautiful example of how to distinguish between each emotion and associate a colour to represent them, but it also keeps the book visually interesting – with each page offering a new and fun emotion that is explored. If you are interested in getting this cheerful and vibrant book for your children or students, you can find it from any Merlin Libraries outlet or buy it online.

