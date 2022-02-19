Maltese Painter Ryan Falzon Returns With A Celebration Of Plants Inspired By COVID-19 Pandemic

Local painter Ryan Falzon has returned with a new body of work, continuing to celebrate the joy and comfort that plants have the ability to bring one, especially in times of solitude. While the COVID-19 pandemic had an array of effects on everyone, for some, such as Falzon, it was an inspiring time that brought with it a slow-paced life that enabled a deeper sense of reflection and growth. The exhibition, titled ‘Friends with Plants’ will be showcased at the overhead exhibition space Il-Kamra ta’ Fuq, at the enigmatic New Life Bar in Mqabba, curated by none other than Melanie Erixon from Art Sweven. Lovin Malta spoke with the artist to hear more about the work and the inspiring elements that he gathered from the COVID-19 pandemic. “I believe that somehow we can all label 2021 as the lost year. After the 2020 initial shock, stillness experienced through a slowed pace of life and health concerns, 2021 was a year of uncertainty, loss and frustration,” he said.

“The longing for a pre-covid lifestyle lingered on our heads, and it is only now that it is somehow accepted that we can only go forward, not backwards.” “In such a scenario, plants replaced human interactions. The greenery flourished in most living spaces, even those owned by individuals who couldn’t care less about indoor gardening prior to being confined in domestic spaces. The exhibition, in a half-joke half-melancholic manner, explores our negotiation of space and connections in 2021,” he explained. “The exhibition will surely hit a nerve on all since the common denominator is the COVID-19 pandemic – and we all experienced and processed such times in a different manner. In my work, I am interested in the now, the immediate.” “Friends with Plants can be seen as a personal and collective diary, mainly for Millennials and Gen-Z generations. The exhibition is to serve as a reflection point to all visitors,” he said.

“The themes of growth, grounding and support overcome the solitude and melancholy that floats in the eyes of the pandemic survivors – somehow, the paintings presented can be interpreted as self-portraits,” he said. It features a series of oil paintings based around the theme of plants – a subject that has currently become a trademark and a synonym of Ryan Falzon’s oeuvre. This time around, Falzon went a step further by including figures in his greenery inundated interiors. This comes as no surprise, as Falzon amalgamated the main concept from his ‘Botanica’ series with another one of his series, titled ‘Selfies’, which has not yet been exhibited. The COVID-19 pandemic proved to be quite a comfort zone for Falzon, who describes himself as a reserved individual. The halt in the rush of everyday life and the lack of social pressure brought about by social restrictions gave him the opportunity to breathe and reflect, without experiencing the fear of missing out.

Just like many others confined inside domestic spaces during several periods in the past two years, Falzon emphasizes that plants were of great comfort during the pandemic. Just like painting, indoor gardening is a solitary activity that encourages reflection, routine and growth. Describing himself as an avid gardener himself, Falzon finds comfort in these two parallel activities. The evolution of indoor gardening is considered a significant branch of social history studies. From the hanging gardens of Babylon to the craze for newly discovered specimens imported from the New World during the Victorian era to the 2020's plant boom, plants offered grounding, nutrition, and comfort. This pandemic was very clear in showing us how much the human being craves companionship, and plants are a perfect non-demanding companion. The exhibition will be available for the public from 18th February until 14th March. Follow Falzon's journey on Instagram @ryanfalzonart