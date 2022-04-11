Maltese Play About Daphne Caruana Galizia Murder Takes To Brussels For Two-Night Staging  

A Maltese play depicting the aftermath of Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination from different angles will be staged in Brussels next month.

They Blew Her Up, the work of playwright and Times of Malta chief editor Herman Grech, is a fictionalised version of the murder and the subsequent political fallout.

Joe Azzopardi, Kim Dalli, Charlotte Grech, Alan Paris and Jes Camilleri play the parts of one of Caruana Galizia’s sons, a journalist, an informant, a murder suspect and a police investigator respectively.

It already aired in Malta last year but will now return for two more nights at the KVS Theatre in Brussels on 4th and 5th May, with the help of the Malta Arts Council, Voxeurop and the Association of European Journalists.