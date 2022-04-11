Maltese Play About Daphne Caruana Galizia Murder Takes To Brussels For Two-Night Staging
A Maltese play depicting the aftermath of Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination from different angles will be staged in Brussels next month.
They Blew Her Up, the work of playwright and Times of Malta chief editor Herman Grech, is a fictionalised version of the murder and the subsequent political fallout.
Joe Azzopardi, Kim Dalli, Charlotte Grech, Alan Paris and Jes Camilleri play the parts of one of Caruana Galizia’s sons, a journalist, an informant, a murder suspect and a police investigator respectively.
It already aired in Malta last year but will now return for two more nights at the KVS Theatre in Brussels on 4th and 5th May, with the help of the Malta Arts Council, Voxeurop and the Association of European Journalists.
Caruana Galizia’s son Matthew Caruana Galizia will also be travelling with the cast and crew for a post-show Q&A session and a number of MEPs are also expected to attend.
In a Voxeurop article, Grech said that many people stayed away from the play last year because they believed it would be a glorification of the writer when in reality the play “exposed Caruana Galizia’s warts as well”.
“I had several disagreements with Daphne when she was still alive. But this does not give me the right to try to erase the crime from Malta’s collective memory,” he wrote. “It is unbelievable to hear her critics argue that a(nother) political mandate can erase the crime or that Daphne was ‘asking for it’.”
“Such a narrative is despicable, whether it’s being bandied about in Malta, Slovakia, Turkey, Ukraine, Russia or the Netherlands, where journalists have been killed. We all have a duty to analyse, question and probe, and I believe journalism and the arts provide the perfect vehicle for that.”
Cover photo: The cast and crew of They Blew Her Up (Photo: Francesca Rizzo)
Did you watch They Blew Her Up last year?