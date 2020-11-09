Money, Money, Money: One Maltese Artist Shines A Light On The Country’s Ills
Art will never tell you what to do but it has an uncanny ability to force ourselves to re-examine the world around us and sometimes even take action.
One Maltese artist, Nathan Portelli, is doing just that, with his recent work shines a light on the ugly side of the country.
Money is a central theme to the works. In one it devours a traditional Maltese church, not much unlike a series of shocking images that emerged of a St Julian’s residence.
Untitled
Mixed media
30 x 40 cm.
Posted by Nathan Portelli on Wednesday, 4 November 2020
With money-hungry developers spreading faster than COVID-19, it’s easy to see where Portelli’s inspiration comes from.
“There is a more dangerous virus among us and it is killing our identity. It is defacing our heritage by the second. I guess that is what my current work is trying to manifest,” Portelli told Lovin Malta.
'Prosit Ministru!'
Mixed media
35 x 45 cm.
Posted by Nathan Portelli on Saturday, 19 September 2020
'L-aħħar siġra f’Wied il-Għasel'
Private collection.
Posted by Nathan Portelli on Friday, 17 July 2020
Political partisanship is also laid bare, in one work aptly titled ‘Prosit Ministru’, a reference to the slew of comments that flood politicians’ social media posts.
“My paintings simply capture what I see. I leave the rest to the viewer to reflect on what he sees,” he continued.
Politics undoubtedly underscores his work, like much of Malta, with climate change and environmental destruction also a key theme.
You can check out the rest of Portelli’s work over here.
Untitled
Artist's collection.
Posted by Nathan Portelli on Friday, 17 July 2020
What do you think of the work? Comment below