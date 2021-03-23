‘Neon Via Sagra’: San Ġwann Local Council Installs Bright Light Drive-Thru Display For Easter

San Ġwann will be getting its very first Via Sagra in the form of a neon light drive-thru display.

With safety being of the utmost importance during the ongoing pandemic, the local council wanted to ensure that the people of the locality enjoy this Easter in a way that doesn’t break COVID-19 regulations.

So what did they come up with? San Ġwann’s very first neon Via Sagra display showing key moments from Biblical stories for people to enjoy from a distance.

“Preparation works underway for the very first Via Sagra in San Ġwann,” said the locality’s mayor, Trevor Fenech.

“Light features being installed which can be enjoyed as a drive-through from the safety of your vehicle.”

While many took to the comment section to congratulate the local council for their unique initiative, some online commentators deemed the whole thing “a celebration of all things kitsch”.

“10/10 for Jesus getting whipped by a confetti popper,” said another sarcastically.

