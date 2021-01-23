On Life, Love And The Self: Meet Michael Azzopardi, The New Face Taking On Malta’s Alternative Music Scene

If you’ve got a penchant for poignant Maltese poetry and chord-driven tunes, then you’re in for a treat. There’s a new name emerging in Malta’s music scene, and it’s Michael Azzopardi. Just a year since his first release, the musician has produced a three-part series of unfeigned songs with surreal, self-directed videos that hit right in the gut.

“These songs are my very first. I’ve been writing since 2019, starting with a couple of songs in English, because that felt like the thing to do. Then, in January 2020, I wrote my first single, “Fik Ħolqien”. It just came out in Maltese, I didn’t plan it, and I haven’t looked back since.” Azzopardi has since written over 40 songs in Maltese, penning guitar-based, lyric-driven reflections on life, love, art and what it means to inhabit a body.

“I think I was shying away from writing in Maltese,” Azzopardi explained. “But when you feel it, you feel it. I felt something special.” While he’s already cultivated a distinct sound for himself, his music journey stretches at least five years back, through a series of trial and error. “I didn’t know what to write about back then. How do you write a song? I had to relearn guitar to get into it. I think the trick is to draw from some inner place. Then I figured out how to indulge in that songwriting approach.” Asked about his subject choice for his poetic lyrics, he said he prefers writing about things you don’t necessarily hear about in three-minute songs.