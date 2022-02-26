Prinjolata: Malta’s First Sustainable Fashion Show Has Landed With A Collection Of Local Brands

“We want Prinjolata to serve as a kick-starter for a wider conversation that can help make the sustainable fashion industry more accessible whilst simultaneously inviting individuals who have a keen interest in the movement,” is-Sinjurina told Lovin Malta.

A collection of Maltese brands, with the fashion show being organised by Patchwork by is-Sinjurina, are set to showcase their creations at Klabb Ħawaj in San Ġwann tonight.

Malta’s first sustainable fashion show has officially landed, proving that you can have both stylish and sustainability in the same statement.

“We also want to invite people who are unfamiliar with the industry to participate and engage in the conversation in a meaningful manner, thereby helping to ensure it has a strong future,” she explained.

Among the brands participating in the show are, Patchwork by is-Sinjurina, Creative Creep, Zowij Makes, Vogue Xchange, and Lady Kitt Vintage, joined by accessory brands Bits n Denim and My Shoes Abroad.

The idea behind the fashion show was first conceptualised by is-Sinjurina (of Patchwork by is-Sinjurina) as a response to the need for more events centred around inclusive sustainable fashion.

The name of the event derives from the traditional carnival dessert (the Prinjolata): historically made from leftover biscuits and cake, it’s an eclectic mish-mash of ingredients that produces a result with a distinctly acquired taste.

Similarly, all the participants of this event, from the designers to the models have their own distinctly unique aesthetics.

Patchwork by is-Sinjurina was founded in 2019 by Maltese textile artist and designer is-Sinjurina.

The brand features ethically ethereal, handmade clothing inspired by Maltese folk costumes and the local landscape. The brand strives to be as inclusive as possible and firmly believes in transparency, counteracting the oftentimes shady practices of the fashion industry at large whilst also reframing and reevaluating endemic sartorial aesthetics for contemporary life.

The event is happening tonight, 26th February at 8pm.

Poster designed by Monika Kopcilova

