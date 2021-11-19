Seb Tanti Burlò’s 33 Portraits Of Inspirational Writers Opens Tomorrow At Kixott Mosta

Local cartoonist Seb Tanti Burlò is kicking off his next exhibition this weekend, ‘Raconteurs’ at the cultural centre Kixott in Mosta.

As part of the series, he drew portraits of George Orwell, James Baldwin, Bob Dylan, and Miguel Cervantes, among many others.

Raconteurs is being described as “a series of thirty-three pen and ink caricatures of writers who influenced artist Sebastian Tanti Burlò by the age of thirty-three”.