Seb Tanti Burlò’s 33 Portraits Of Inspirational Writers Opens Tomorrow At Kixott Mosta
Local cartoonist Seb Tanti Burlò is kicking off his next exhibition this weekend, ‘Raconteurs’ at the cultural centre Kixott in Mosta.
As part of the series, he drew portraits of George Orwell, James Baldwin, Bob Dylan, and Miguel Cervantes, among many others.
Raconteurs is being described as “a series of thirty-three pen and ink caricatures of writers who influenced artist Sebastian Tanti Burlò by the age of thirty-three”.
Burlò’s next body of work features a series of figures that were an inspiration and influence in his life.
The exhibition opens tomorrow on 20th November and will be running until December.
Check out a little snippet from the exhibition, with his take on James Baldwin:
Sebastian Tanti Burlò is a local political cartoonist and artist, and his work often combines current affairs, art, writing, and a splash of ink to create a socio-commentary of current times.
The event page for the exhibition can be accessed by following this link.
