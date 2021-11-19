د . إAEDSRر . س

Seb Tanti Burlò’s 33 Portraits Of Inspirational Writers Opens Tomorrow At Kixott Mosta

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Local cartoonist Seb Tanti Burlò is kicking off his next exhibition this weekend, ‘Raconteurs’ at the cultural centre Kixott in Mosta.

As part of the series, he drew portraits of George Orwell, James Baldwin, Bob Dylan, and Miguel Cervantes, among many others.

Raconteurs is being described as “a series of thirty-three pen and ink caricatures of writers who influenced artist Sebastian Tanti Burlò by the age of thirty-three”.

Burlò’s next body of work features a series of figures that were an inspiration and influence in his life.

The exhibition opens tomorrow on 20th November and will be running until December.

Check out a little snippet from the exhibition, with his take on James Baldwin: 

Sebastian Tanti Burlò is a local political cartoonist and artist, and his work often combines current affairs, art, writing, and a splash of ink to create a socio-commentary of current times.

The event page for the exhibition can be accessed by following this link.

Tag someone that needs to see this

READ NEXT: 'Voice For Choice' Erects Pro-Choice Banners Next To Main University Roundabout

When Sasha (formerly known as Sasha Tas-Sigar) is not busy writing about environmental injustice, she's probably fighting for women's rights. Follow her at @saaxhaa on Instagram, and send her anything related to the environment, art, and women's rights at [email protected]

You may also love

View All