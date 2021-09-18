Spazju Kreattiv Launches Its New Programme For 2021/2022

Spazju Kreattiv has launched its new season for 2021 / 2022, which was unveiled earlier this morning by the Minister for National Heritage, Arts and Local Government José Herrera.

The season will feature over 550 events, 350 collaborators, 17 creative forms with a consolidation of established endeavors as well as new exciting ventures.

The diversity of projects will reflect many socio-political aspects both locally and globally, providing various professional opportunities for seasoned and emerging artists.

The vision for this programme is for it to be ‘Il-Qalba tal-Kreattività’ (The Heart of Creativity). This season also includes a series of art exhibitions, an immensely rich arthouse cinema programme and a new series of music concerts, this programme will be for anyone and everyone.

During the ceremony, Herrera commented that while it has been a difficult time for artists, it is also a promising time.

“I agree that it is a very challenging time for those who are trying to find ways to put their talent and capabilities on a stage or in an art gallery, to create connections and experiences that can be shared with an audience. It is also a promising time for the artists and creatives, the time is now ripe for them to do what they do best by getting their work out there by being creative, innovative and expressive to connect with other people,” he said.

The presented programme aims to enhance artistic awareness and encourage more public involvement.

