Stories Of Home: The Maltese Project Exploring Life With Ovarian Cancer
In a wonderful collaboration between Maltese creatives and a woman with a moving story to tell, Stories Of Home is the raw exploration of life with ovarian cancer.
Stories Of Home is a 132- page art book featuring a visual archive, film photographs and an art essay reflecting on the project’s year-long process.
The book is a collaborative curatorial project, between Janette Marsh, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2020, curator Andrew Borg Wirth and photographer Marija Grech.
On Friday 18th March, a book signing is being organised at the National Council of Women, in Blata l-Bajda, joined by Janette, Andrew, and Marija.
A series of events are being organised in order to help reach the maximum level of awareness that his book has the potential to reach, to truly shed a light on the reality of life with terminal cancer.
The project has developed as a photo essay that investigates the vulnerability of the subject, changing values of familiarity and the idea of ‘home’. It operates as a visual, experimental and collaborative art statement that condenses the time spent in conversation between Andrew, Marija and Janette.
It is a personal, political and confessional work that Janette hopes to use in order to generate more conversation around ovarian cancer.
Janette has since made it her utmost mission, to give back for the support that she has received, and to ultimately raise awareness on ovarian cancer.
The book is being sold for €50, and all proceeds will be forwarded to the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation.
