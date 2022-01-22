Talking Martians, Underwater Robots, And Planet Formations: A Speculation Of The Future At Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta

The latest exhibition at Valletta’s creative hub Spazju Kreattiv is a speculation of what the future could eventually bring, from talking Martians and underwater robots to planet formations. The cross-disciplinary project, titled ‘Such Stuff as Worlds are Made On’, engages with a variety of concepts, such as astronomy, ecology, science fiction, politics, tarot cards and lucid dreaming. “Looking back through millennia, the project imagines the births and deaths of planets, the creation of the cosmos, and our home the earth,” the project statement reads. “Looking forward, the project speculates on how other worlds are being explored or created, and questions if space really is humankind’s final frontier.”

By Kornelia Remø Klokk

While being situated on the intersection of neolithic energy sources, this project looks towards cosmologies and ecosystems for inspirations, and answers in order to create narratives of post-anthropocentric existences. “Exploring practices that are speculative rather than empirically scientific, it reflects on the limits of human knowledge of our own planet, alongside humankind’s increasing desire to extend itself to neighbouring planets and planetary systems.” The intention behind this is to imagine futures that can offer realistic and sustainable environments while sustaining life. “With this exhibition, we shift the perspective towards non-privileged humans, nonhumans, biomes and martian life forms in order to reflect on the near-future of space colonisation and to explore imaginings of past landings on earth by beings that have pushed human imagination.”

By Rakel Vella and Jamie Barbara, Emanuel Polidano, Jacob Saliba

Among the questions the project attempts to answer are, "Is humankind struggling in its capacity to face up to the existential crises it is facing? What can we learn from other life forms that have lived through similar extinction-threatening events? And will future generations be born into a habitable, sustainable world?" "Ultimately, the project questions what kinds of new worlds can be created and what kind of rules these worlds will have to follow." The artists participating in this project are, Anna Dumitriu and Alex May, Bettina Hutschek, Antje Liemann, Kornelia Remø Klokk, Maja Renn, Tabita Rezaire, Dafne, Letta Shtohryn, Jenna Sutela, Rakel Vella and Jamie Barbara, Emanuel Polidano, Jacob Saliba. The exhibition is being co-curated by Antje Liemann, Letta Shtohryn, and Margerita Pulè. 'Such Stuff as Worlds are Made On' will be running from 21st January until 20th February, at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta. The project is also supported by Arts Council Malta, the German Embassy Valletta and Pico Interactive, Inc.