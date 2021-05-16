This Maltese Art Exhibition Puts Dolls In The Spotlight, Exploring Their Unique Personification In Society

Dolls hold a unique position within our society and culture and this new contemporary art exhibition at Spazju Kreattiv is exploring the ‘life’ that Humans breathe into their dolls – whether it is for comfort or divine intercession.

SURA brings to life the emotion and symbolism behind dolls used by Humans for all sorts of purposes. Offering an array of handcrafted figures, the exhibition curated and designed by Elyse Tonna presents the works of Glen Calleja and Lori Sauer – who have both collaborated on the project for the past three years.

The exhibition also includes a sound installation by sculptor Matyou Galea and an exhibition catalogue with a number of stories, reflections and poems by writer Clare Azzopardi.

“Dolls are unlike other objects,” says Tonna. “They’re charged with special powers”.

“They offer comfort and solace, they’re proxies for people we love, people we hate and for ourselves. We speak to them and sometimes…they reply.”