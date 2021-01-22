Three Maltese Artists Explore The Uncanny Grips Of Consciousness In This Multi-Media Exhibition

Painter Gabriel Buttigieg, ceramist Paul Scerri and photographer Charles Balzan will present their work in response to the idea of Darkness at Noon – an eery, uncanny phenomenon that feels like a violent break from patterns of nature. Each artist created a collection dissecting the human experience of this mysterious, almost other-worldly moment.

Three Maltese artists are coming together to showcase their creations at the intersect between the uncanny and human consciousness.

The exhibition “aims to underscore the common structures which unite us in a natural way by breaking down the artificially perceived barriers of essential separation, be they COVID-19 induced or ingrained into the workings of our brains, our concepts and our society.”

It is composed of paintings, sculptures and photographs that will move the viewer to understand 21st-century compulsions by stripping down walls of otherness into its most bare components.

Darkness at Noon is curated by Joe-Phillip Abela and Gabriel Zammit at The Splendid, Valletta.

It will run from 6th February until 24th February with all COVID-19 restrictions in place.

