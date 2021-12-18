Today Is International Migrants Day: Check Out Katel Delia’s Exhibition On Migration At Il-Kamra Ta’ Fuq In Mqabba

“Migration is a subject that I work on for different projects. Previously, in Malta – Tunis – Marseille, I was speaking about Maltese migration to North Africa. Today this installation is about African people who try to reach Europe,” Katel Delia told Lovin Malta.

Katel Delia has just launched an exhibition at Il-Kamra Ta’ Fuq in Mqabba, and the main subject matter tackled is that of migration within the Mediterannean.

Today is World International Migrants’ Day, and we’ve got the perfect exhibition for you to commemorate such a day.

This time around, Delia is presenting an immersive installation, built specifically for il-Kamra ta’ Fuq, to encapsulate the whole room and transform it into a surreal space.

The subject tackled is that of migration within the Mediterranean and the sad and alarming situation that many got too comfortable with, which is unfortunately often swept under the rug.

Since 2014, 22,930 missing migrants have been recorded in the Mediterranean.

Making use of various media, such as light, sound, and visuals, Delia will be transporting the viewer to another place, where the experience of the observer will be a homage to the so many migrants who lose their life while searching for a better one.

With the use of UV lighting, the installation portrays something beautiful and enchanting at the very first glance, however, the message is a scary one that we are all comfortably living with.

The idea is that by creating a ‘beautiful memory’ when the visitor remembers this installation, the message of awareness will also kick in.

The choice of the title of the exhibition, ‘The Last Breath’ comes from the idea, that the last thing that these people might have seen was the air bubbles of their last breath.

Delia has a special interest in migration, being herself part of a family who had to migrate various times to different countries along the decades, and is very compassionate towards the people who have no choice but to leave everything behind.

She also recently did another exhibition dealing with Maltese migration to South Africa, which featured at Spazzju Kreattiv.

This project was also partly inspired by a map Delia had come across, from Migreurop, showing the number of persons who disappeared or passed away in the Mediterranean.

The exhibition is open from Monday to Saturday from 6am to 12pm and Sundays from 7am till 12pm.

