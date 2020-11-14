WATCH: Super Spooky, Super Viral! Maltese Make-Up Artist’s Creepy TikTok Gets Nearly Five Million Views

You might already be familiar with Henry Galea, the Maltese make-up artist grinding hard on YouTube and Instagram. But on TikTok, Galea has just managed to go super viral… even when compared to his impressive folllowing.

Taking to TikTok to upload yet another spooky November transformation, Galea showed off one of his creepy looks to his 126,600 followers. But before you know it, the video had amassed 4.8 million views.

I’ll say that again. 4.8. million.

Showing off a creepy look that’s equal parts sweet and scary, Henry used everything from traditional make-up to actual Nutella to achieve the look. He even uploaded a separate, behind-the-scenes video of him getting ready for the money shot… and hey, even that got a not-too-shabby 360,000 views!