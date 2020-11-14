د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH: Super Spooky, Super Viral! Maltese Make-Up Artist’s Creepy TikTok Gets Nearly Five Million Views

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

@henrygaleaWait for it …💞🍬 ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage ##makeup ##makeupartist♬ ура я популярен – 🐧☠️⚰️

You might already be familiar with Henry Galea, the Maltese make-up artist grinding hard on YouTube and Instagram. But on TikTok, Galea has just managed to go super viral… even when compared to his impressive folllowing.

Taking to TikTok to upload yet another spooky November transformation, Galea showed off one of his creepy looks to his 126,600 followers. But before you know it, the video had amassed 4.8 million views. 

I’ll say that again. 4.8. million.

Showing off a creepy look that’s equal parts sweet and scary, Henry used everything from traditional make-up to actual Nutella to achieve the look. He even uploaded a separate, behind-the-scenes video of him getting ready for the money shot… and hey, even that got a not-too-shabby 360,000 views!

@henrygaleaWait till the end … 🤡❤️ ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage ##makeup ##makeupartist♬ original sound – MrBallen

Got a cool TikTok worth shouting about? We want to hear from you!

Send us your coolest clips on Facebook, [email protected]or just tag us on TikTok.

In the meantime, for all things Maltese, weird and wonderful, be sure to follow Lovin Malta on TikTok.

Tag someone who needs to check this out!

READ NEXT: WATCH: This New Maltese Mini Series Is Giving Us Serious ‘Elite’ Vibes

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK