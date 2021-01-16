WATCH: The Tales Behind Some Of Malta’s Boldest Tattoo Personalities 

For a small island, Malta is overflowing with some bold and beautiful tattoo personalities… and each of them has a tale to tell.

The country has developed a strong subculture of inked individuals who wear their stories and emotions on their sleeves… literally. Whether it be a subtle flower stamp on your ankle or a boisterous basilisk on your neck, the beauty of having a tattoo is there are no boundaries or guidelines.

From office workers to fitness fanatics, tattoos are becoming increasingly popular with the youth of today and are generally accepted as an extension of your personality today… generally.



Despite the progress society has made, some still look at tattoos as taboo, especially in Malta.

Lovin Malta sat down with some bold tattoo personalities to get the story behind their ink and whether they believe a stigma still exists against the art-form nowadays.