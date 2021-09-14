‘When Your Voice Shakes’: Ġulja Holland Returns To Local Art Scene With Upcoming Solo Exhibition

Figurative painter Gulja Holland is making her return to the local art scene following her graduation from the Royal College of Art.

Her much-anticipated solo exhibition in Malta, When Your Voice Shakes, will be held at Studio 87 in Valletta from 22nd September onward. The show is curated by Justine Balzan Demajo.

Tackling the environmental crisis in Malta, the exhibition is a commentary on construction and deforestation in Malta and what Holland views as their political roots.

The various road-widening projects carried out over the years, including the controversial Central Link project, inspired Holland to create work that challenges Malta’s collective understanding of progress.

“The political undertone of these paintings is suggested in my choice of symbols, colour palette as well as in the exhibition title, which is borrowed from a quote by the American activist Maggie Khun, founder of the Gray Panthers:

“Stand before the people you fear and speak your mind – even if your voice shakes.”