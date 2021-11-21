Young Emerging Artist Presents New Series Of Artworks Of Historical Buildings In Valletta

“I never sketch before. I draw two lines to find the centre, and then I let it flow. That’s why the exhibition is called ‘Structures of the Mind’. I build them while I draw,” the artist said.

The visual art exhibition, called ‘Structures of the Mind’ is mainly focused on an interest in historical buildings and monuments, that embellish distinguished cities.

Young emerging artist and designer Glenn Ellul is currently showcasing a unique collection of captivating graphic art at the Phoenecia Hotel in Valletta.

These meticulous works of a highly detailed and orderly nature are never planned but created in a spontaneous manner.

Showcasing an intricate body of drawings, the exhibition zooms into the artist’s imaginative mind and presents his own unique form of creative expression.

The artist merges elements of the past and the present throughout his work, through the use of different stylistic and architectural forms.

Large refined pen and ink drawings illustrate what might seem familiar with intriguing unfamiliar features, with unique compositions and facade constructions.

“This exhibition also reveals how we can relate and connect with our surroundings, our traditions, and the past in general,” said the curator Roderick Camilleri.

The exclusive exhibition is running until the 29th November, at The Palm Court Lounge, Phoenicia Hotel, Floriana, Malta.

Entrance is free, however subject to public health authorities’ guidelines.

The exhibition is also available virtually through this link.

Glenn Ellul was also nominated in this year’s Artist category in the LovinMalta Social Media Awards.

Share with someone that needs to know about this