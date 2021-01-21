Birgu Has The Most Beautiful Houses In The World, According To A Survey By This Popular Site

Malta might not be much of an island, but it’s home and a recent survey conducted by a popular design blog has even put one of our towns as a hub for some of the most beautiful homes in the world.

Homedit has over one million followers on social media and recently conducted a survey to find out which houses its users found most appealing, sending out photos of residences from all over the world and asking readers to vote for their favourite one.

And Birgu came out top with 79% of the total votes.