Birgu Has The Most Beautiful Houses In The World, According To A Survey By This Popular Site
Malta might not be much of an island, but it’s home and a recent survey conducted by a popular design blog has even put one of our towns as a hub for some of the most beautiful homes in the world.
Homedit has over one million followers on social media and recently conducted a survey to find out which houses its users found most appealing, sending out photos of residences from all over the world and asking readers to vote for their favourite one.
And Birgu came out top with 79% of the total votes.
The historic fortified city beat out the likes of Bibury in England which got 76% of the votes and Tuscany in Italy with 70% of the votes.
It may come as a surprise to some, but Birgu is somewhat of a hidden gem and a beautiful spot in Malta overlooking the Grand Harbour. Its traditional Maltese architecture and facade attracts thousands of tourists year round. It is also home to the iconic Fort St. Angelo.
With so many travel restrictions in place, a lot of people will be looking online to plan their next trip – thankfully, in Malta, we don’t have to go anywhere because the place to be is apparently right here!
