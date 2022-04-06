Local Production Brillanti Is Shining A Light On Malta’s Art Sector

Coming to a television near you on 8th April, a new show promises to attract new talent, intrigue and excitement to our island. Joseph Chetcuti is the frontman of Brillanti, where he will be pitting local talents against each other, leading to artists going head-to-head to see who is the most Brillanti of them all. Mark every Friday at 8.30pm on your calendar as that’s when Brillanti will be airing on ONE TV.

Giving artists the platform to experiment, create, establish themselves, and collaborate with some big names in the local arts and culture scene – this programme will turn contestants from small-scale artists to some of Malta’s biggest names. “No one makes it big in a day”, said Chetcuti. “It takes a lot of hard work and determination, but just as importantly, there needs to be the opportunity. What Brillanti is offering is the opportunity; everything else will be in the hands of the competitors themselves”. Each new season of Brillanti will shine a spotlight on a unique sector within the arts. Season one will focus on music, so it’s open to musicians of every calibre. Regardless of your age, genre, or experience- everyone has a sound within them, so now is the time to come out and make your music heard. Contestants will then be put to the ultimate test with various music challenges every week – and participants being eliminated each episode.

Make sure you don’t miss the Grand Final as Brillanti’s top musician will win €10,000 in cash and the opportunity to perform on stage alongside a full-sized professional orchestra, thanks to the European Foundation for Support of Culture led by Konstantin Ishkhanov. Presiding over this musical journey shall be a hand-picked panel of judges featuring the steady hand of Albert Storace, the glamorous presence of soprano Nicola Said, and the keen eye of British conductor, organist and pianist Wayne Marshall OBE, with Joseph Chetcuti, set to take on hosting duties. All three personalities are excited to get going, with Storace declaring that he “never ceases to wonder at the great musical talent in these islands!” This was a sentiment echoed by Marshall, who has already admitted to being left impressed by the level of talent on offer across the Maltese islands, stating that “this competition has been a fascinating journey so far. Unprecedented in Malta, this promises to be very special. Don’t miss it!” Nicola Said has hinted at a first season packed full of standout performers, confessing that she “got so excited watching new talent! The show is fun, challenging and innovative and there’s something in it for everyone. I myself had the opportunity to perform in Dubai thanks to the EUFSC, and I’m glad that many other accomplished Maltese musicians will be able to live such amazing experiences”. “This show shall be different from anything we’ve seen before,” Chetcuti promised. “It will be a spectacle, a huge, exceptional show… it will be Brillanti!” Tag someone who needs to watch Brillanti!