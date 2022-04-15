Half Baked: 50% Off This Maltese Head Shop for 420
Whether this is your first year lighting up, or if you’ve been rolling your own for years on end, make sure you don’t miss this special 420 discount on everything at Rolling Buddy.
4:20pm is widely known as the time to light up within the smoking community. Regardless if you’re from Jamaica, Japan or Birkirkara, you probably know what 420 stands for, but if you don’t, I’ll explain.
Dating back to 1971, a group of five students would meet daily at exactly 4:20pm to smoke together and ever since, 420, both the time and the day, have been associated with cannabis culture in certain communities.
April 20th is the only 420 we get in the calendar year. To celebrate this day Rolling Buddy wants to help you get your gear sorted, by offering up to 50% off everything they have available at their online store.
Get your hands on blunt rolling papers, a brand new grinder, glass tips and so much more to mark 420 in style. Stocking the largest selection of head shop items across the island, Rolling Buddy is a treasure trove created for smokers by smokers.
Carrying a range of CBD products – from CBD vape cartridges and E-liquids to CBD oils – Rolling Buddy is bringing the benefits of CBD oils closer to you.
Coming in varying percentages and sizes – all products have an HPLC analysis carried out by an accredited lab in the European Union that can be provided to the customer upon request.
Experience paired with a wide selection of goodies makes the guys over at Rolling Buddy your go-to choice for all of your gear.
Even if you’re more of a vaping person, Rolling Buddy has an extensive range of pens, nicotine pouches and batteries for any of your vape needs. They also stock a range of disposable vapes in a variety of fruity flavours.
Apart from being every smoker’s dream shop, you can also find shisha products and seeds at Rolling Buddy. Catering to the whole community, this half-off discount is available across their site. Browse from the comfort of home, add your fly, new items to your cart and checkout.
Rolling Buddy will take care of the rest, with same-day delivery in Malta between Monday and Saturday on any orders placed before 3pm.
The half-off discount will automatically be applied to their products. So all you have to do is make your list, check it twice, and treat yourself to some brand new gear this 420!
