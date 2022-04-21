Ġardinaġġ: Autoflowering, Feminised And Photoperiodic Seeds Explained

Autoflowering, feminised and regular seeds have kind of become buzz words nowadays – but what’s the difference between these three types of seeds and how do each of them grow? Knowing what type of cannabis seed is best suited to you is crucial to understand before you explore the subject of home growing. Expecting feminised seeds to work in the same way as autoflowering ones is a rookie mistake. In this article, we will be taking a look at each seed’s pros and cons while trying to get to the bottom of what defining features make these seeds autoflowering, feminised or photoperiodic. Growing your own plants for the first time when you have no one to turn to for help can become quite the challenge. If you’re new to growing and don’t want to mess with the lifecycle of your green queens then you’ve come to the right place. Photoperiodic seeds

Since photoperiodic seeds are completely pure and natural, both male and female plants are produced. Using an untouched seed will give you purer genetics and the ability to clone your plants. These might be the hardest strains to grow but photoperiodic seeds can potentially give you great results if you dedicate lots of time to them. Myths about Photoperiodic seeds Despite the hurdles these seeds still have their pros. Unlike autoflowering strains, photoperiodic plants can be used as ‘mother plants’ (which means many cuttings can be taken from the plant). This means the plant could last you for up to two years.

Autoflowering Seeds

First up, let’s talk about autoflowering seeds. This type of seed looks exactly like a photoperiodic seed, but it has the power to give you quite a sizeable plant. If you’re looking for something that’s stress-free, simple, and doesn’t depend on a light cycle – then autoflowering seeds might be the ones for you. When looking at how big autoflowering seeds can grow their yield in comparison is quite decent. Ideal for small spaces and even outdoor growing – autoflowering seeds are good for those growers that don’t have much time to dedicate to their plant. Myths about Autoflowers Autoflowers used to be very expensive when they were initially introduced. But today, they cost less than photoperiodic strains. Contrary to popular belief, autoflowers are lower in CBD and higher in THC. The misconception has led many people to avoid growing autoflowers believing the strains are not as powerful.

Feminised Seeds

This type of seed is especially bred so that any male chromosomes found in the photoperiodic seed are eliminated – thus only producing female plants. Growing them is a bit trickier than autoflowering, but with a little more love and care feminised seeds can produce large yields. Myths about Feminised seeds Many think that feminised seeds are harder to grow. In reality feminised seeds are easy to take care of as one does not have to trim their pods, unlike some other strains. They can even develop faster than male plants.

Common gardening mistakes The most common mistakes new cannabis growers make include: Being unaware of what seed they are growing

Using the wrong soil and nutrients

Overwatering and overfeeding

Good autoflowering genetics can produce super resinous flowers with huge yields. These plants allow you to grow top-quality flowers outdoors all year long and with a seed-to-harvest time of as little as 7 weeks. This makes them a great choice for those who live in challenging climates.