Bernard Grech Being Led By A Movement Of Absolutists, Reforms Minister Warns After PN’s Cannabis Fiasco

The Nationalist Party’s fiasco on cannabis reform shows that the Opposition Leader is allowing himself to be led by a movement of “absolutists”, Reforms Minister Owen Bonnici has argued.

Bonnici took part in a panel discussion on ONE TV’s Paperscan this morning, which mainly focused on the PN’s decision to oppose the cannabis reform bill, despite Bernard Grech sending out strong signals that he was in favour of the reform.

“Bernard Grech committed a double error,” Bonnici said. “Not only did he allow himself to be led by the nose by a movement of absolutists but he had given signals that the reform was his idea.”

“The first thing he should have done was discuss this issue internally and then come up with a stance, not come up with a stance and then change it after discussions.”

“The PL faces these challenges too but the difference between us is that we discuss them genuinely, taking as long as it takes. The Prime Minister and the rest of us all give our input and we move forward harmoniously.”

Bonnici warned Grech’s stance on cannabis reform was one of complete inconsistency.

“First he hired [former Lovin Malta CEO] Chris Peregin to try and win over the liberal movement, then Bernard Grech sends out those signals that he’s in favour of the reform, then the parliamentary group discusses it and turns everything around. The result is total confusion. How can civil society take a party seriously when it can’t even take a decision on this issue?”