Bernard Grech Explains Why He Said Cannabis White Paper Was Never Even Published 

A few days ago, Opposition leader Bernard Grech confidently claimed that the government never even published a white paper on cannabis reform.

“National consultation is a process whereby the government releases a white paper and asks people and NGOs for their opinion, not like what the government did with cannabis when it didn’t even release a white paper,” he said during an interview with ONE TV’s Colin Deguara.

It was a bizarre statement, seeing as the government had published a white paper on cannabis reform back in March, which proposed key changes such as allowing four cannabis plants to be grown per household and carrying up to 7 grams in public without facing a penalty.

However, a PN spokesperson told Lovin Malta that Grech’s point was that the white paper wasn’t complete because it didn’t include a draft law.

“While it promised legalisation, it said legalisation was not possible,” he said. “And then it also said that government would study how cannabis can be procured. A real white paper would have shown through a draft law how cannabis can be procured.”

This was a reference to a section in the white paper which notes that Malta signed three UN conventions in 1961, 1971 and 1988 which make it mandatory for states to criminalise the production, sale, and possession of cannabis for non-medicinal or scientific purposes.