Bernard Grech Says Cannabis Reform Should Tackle How Weed Can Be Bought Legally

Opposition leader Bernard Grech has taken his strongest stance yet on cannabis reform, stating an upcoming bill should tackle how people can purchase the plant through legal means, but without giving an opinion on how this should be done.

Lovin Malta asked the PN for its position on cannabis reform after Reforms Minister Owen Bonnici announced that he intends to table a bill when Parliament reconvenes in October.

“The Nationalist Party is looking forward to having the opportunity in Parliament to discuss the Cannabis Bill which the government has promised since at least 2017,” a PN spokesperson said.

“The leader of the Opposition and Nationalist Party Bernard Grech believes that cannabis reform should first and foremost tackle how cannabis can be purchased. Otherwise, the relaxation of laws will simply strengthen the black market and still benefit organised crime.”

It didn’t state whether it has an opinion on how cannabis users will be able to access the plant while avoiding the black market.