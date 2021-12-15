Doctors For Choice Point Out Similarities Between Cannabis Bill And Well-Needed Abortion Reform

“This bears a lot of similarities with the reality women, girls, and other people in Malta face due to the criminalisation of abortion,” it said.

Writing in a Facebook post, the organisation compared the two situations and illustrated that they are much more similar than some think they are.

Following yesterday’s approval of the cannabis bill, Doctors For Choice pointed out the stark similarities between the cannabis bill and the well-needed abortion reform in Malta.

Making reference to the fact that legalisation and decriminalisation only make the matter in question more accessible and in a safer manner, the organisation commended efforts taken by the Government with regards to the cannabis reform.

“We applaud the Government for adopting a harm reduction and non-criminalisation approach to cannabis,” it said.

“As many ministers said, this approach understands social realities and pulls people away from dangerous, underground channels,” it continued, explaining that when something is made available and legal, it makes it much safer for those seeking it.

Using the cannabis reform as an example, the organisation pointed out that when a woman does not find access to safe and legal abortion, she is only left with the choice to seek it elsewhere.

This situation is the same for cannabis users within a country where it is illegal. With no doubt whatsoever, they still manage to acquire a source of cannabis, but with the downsides of not knowing where it’s coming from, and what quality it is.

Such laws make it easier for these people that would like to make use of cannabis, and in terms of abortion, it would make it easier to access something which is considered to be healthcare by the WHO.

Both the topics of cannabis and abortion have been susceptible to a massive amount of stigmatisation and there are many misconceptions around both matters, mostly due to the levels of misinformation that we are continuously exposed to due to an old mentality that lacks accuracy.

Doctors For Choice also made reference to the services that they offer, but while it is amazing work, “they are not a substitute for safe, legal abortion provided in Malta”.

“Legalising abortion would not “promote” it, but it simply reduces the risk to those who need an abortion,” it concluded.

The previous sentence could also be very well applied in terms of the cannabis bill which is now in the process of being enacted as a law.

Legalising cannabis isn’t promoting it, it’s simply making it safer for those that already make use of the substance, and in turn, reducing the stigmatisation around it.

Yesterday was a definite step in the right direction that the country definitely will benefit from, but now another pressing social issue should be next in line.

What do you make of this?