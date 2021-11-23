Driving While Stoned Will Not Be Allowed Under New Weed Law, Robert Abela Confirms

He also said it is absolutely untrue that the reform will allow people to get stoned at work, pointing out that employers will be able to ban this, just as they ban their staff getting drunk at work.

“Some have said that you will be able to drive while under the influence of cannabis… no, you won’t be able to, just as you can’t drive while under the influence of alcohol.”

Addressing Parliament yesterday, Abela played down these concerns, which have repeatedly been raised by critics of the bill.

People won’t be able to drive while under the influence of weed once the cannabis reform passes into law, Prime Minister Robert Abela has confirmed.

Meanwhile, campaigns against drug abuse will be launched to shake off concerns that the government is actively encouraging people to take cannabis.

The whole point of the bill, the Prime Minister explained last night, is to stop the law punishing people for smoking weed in their spare time.

“We can no longer accept that people found with a joint are interrogated at the depot, kept in the lock-up and then charged in front of a court to a tribunal,” he said.

“Some may argue that they’ll only face a fine and have to appear in front of a tribunal, but you should speak to those who passed through this ugly trauma and the parents of people who passed through it.”

“They were still arrested, told to make a police statement, made to reveal the source and testify against that source in court, with all the consequences that can bring.”

“Some people lost their job after being found guilty by a tribunal while others saw potential job opportunities vanish. These are realities we had and still have with us today.”

The cannabis reform bill passed the second reading last night, with all government MPs voting in favour of it and all Opposition MPs voting against it.

The bill will now be discussed by MPs at the committee stage, with Reforms Minister Owen Bonnici stating this discussion will commence next week.

“The aim is to go through the committee stage expeditiously,” Bonnici told Lovin Malta. “We have no intention of shelving this bill or reducing the rhythm and we’ll stick with the same pace.”

