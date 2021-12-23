First Ever Medical Cannabis Produced In Malta Has Just Launched On The Local Market
The first-ever cannabis produced in Malta for medicinal and therapeutic purposes has now launched on the local market.
As of this month, Malta’s patients will have the opportunity to purchase medical cannabis that was produced on the island itself.
The medical cannabis will be available for those suffering from epilepsy, multiple sclerosis as well as for those who are in need of chemotherapy treatment, TVM reported.
The Maltese company goes by the name of Zen Pharma, and after being given a license to produce cannabis, it is now selling at local pharmacies.
Dr Angele Azzopardi, who is the company’s chief executive, told TVM in an interview that they are capable of producing up to 12 tonnes of the medicine on an annual basis.
“Dr Azzopardi stressed that the company’s aim is to increase patients’ access to an alternative treatment based on medicinal cannabis. She added that research showed that medicinal cannabis is capable of assisting persons who suffer from epilepsy, multiple sclerosis and even those undergoing chemotherapy treatment.”
She also clarified that the medicinal cannabis will only be available for purchase with a doctor’s prescription.
