Malta Is Cementing Its Position As The Future Of The Mediterranean’s Medical Cannabis And Psychedelic Industries

The third annual MedCann World Forum has come and gone in Malta – and it delivered in bringing together some of the world’s foremost experts, entrepreneurs and visionaries in the plant medicine sector. The historic halls at the MCC in Valletta were abuzz with the meetings of the minds, with people from across the world networking with both local and foreign experts.

The modern and progressive expo expanded this year to include an extra two days with an express focus on applications of psychedelic medicine and the potentials therein.

Officials from Malta Enterprise as well as Enterprise Minister Miriam Dalli were on scene to attract investors to the island with attractive selling points, from a welcoming business attitude to reliable due diligence procedures, combined with beautiful weather and a central location. Six main pillars seen throughout the four day conference were medical, legislation, business, regulatory, education, and research. Various companies took the stage to break down the potentials of the market, be it in Europe or globally.

The world currently finds itself at a crossroads when it comes to medical cannabis and other plant medicines, with some countries moving ahead, and other countries left trying to catch up to the lucrative and beneficial business. The forum wasn’t held over the last two years due to the pandemic, but returned with a bang in 2022. Now, everyone’s asking – what could be in store for 2023, and what new advances in this sector will the expo be able to celebrate and expand upon?

Are you excited to see the next step of Malta’s positioning as the Mediterranean’s medical cannabis and plant medicine hub?