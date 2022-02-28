Watch: Grow Like A Pro With This San Ġwann Shop

Is there anything better than enjoying the fruits of your labour after cultivating your own plant? Now that anyone can grow their very own herb, figuring out just how to make your green queen thrive is every smoker’s next step.

GrowMalta have already helped share some information with their 7 essentials guide, but their knowledge doesn’t stop there.

The first-ever grow shop in Malta offers you literally everything you could need. From the best fertilizer to complete grow kits, this place is your one-stop shop for all of your planting needs.

Stocking all of the equipment you could possibly require to grow anything in your home, check out all of the accessories and different methods of starting your plant journey that GrowMalta have available.