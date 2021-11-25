‘It All Depends’: PN Might Actually Keep New Weed Law If It Wins Election, MP Confirms

Despite its prohibitionist approach to the proposed cannabis liberalisation law, the Nationalist Party has not committed itself to scrapping it if elected to government.

In fact, PN MP Claudette Buttigieg said, when questioned by Reforms Minister Owen Bonnici, that the party’s stance will depend on the impact the law will have on Maltese society.

“The law will pass whether the Opposition supports it or not and strict monitoring is important,” Buttigieg said during a debate with Bonnici on TVM’s Insights on Tuesday.

“If the effect of the law isn’t so serious, then why should we remove it? However, if its effect is serious, should we keep it as it is?”

Bonnici described Buttigieg’s statement as “shocking” and “confusing”.