‘Let’s Treat Cannabis Users As Adults’: Minister Owen Bonnici Reminds Malta Why Reform Is Happening

Kicking off a debate in Parliament on a proposed landmark cannabis reform, Reforms Minister Owen Bonnici broke down the government’s rationale behind this new law.

“The main reason we’re legislating is because we really need to stop hurting people, objectifying them and making them pass though a disproportionate penal process,” he said.

Bonnici harked back to the arrest of a young Maltese couple were last Valentine’s Day after police found them smoking a joint in their hotel room.

“The story of that young couple struck a nerve with me,” Bonnici said. “Imagine that, two youths arrested because they used cannabis in a room together.”

He recounted how many people he “respects”, including PN MEP Roberta Metsola, PL deputy leader Daniel Micallef and tenor Joseph Calleja had criticised these arrests.

“This is the norm for people who use cannabis responsibly and we should end this link between crime and cannabis use,” Bonnici said. “Why should cannabis users be turned into criminals even if they’re responsible citizens, like many of them are? Why do we persist in forcing them to become part of criminality?”

Bonnici warned that criminals are benefiting from the current state of play, as cannabis users currently have no other option but to grow plants at home and risk getting sent imprisoned or resort to the black market.

“God alone knows what quality of drug is being sold on the black market and the damage that is being done by synthetic cannabis and the mixture of chemicals,” he added.