LIVE INTERVIEW At 5:30pm: Minister Owen Bonnici Discusses Cannabis Reform Bill 

The bill proposes that people will be able to carry up to seven grams of cannabis on their person and grow up to four plants at home.

It also proposes the formation of cannabis associations, a concept popularised by Barcelona which allows organisations to grow and prepare the plant exclusively for its members.

A new Authority on the Responsible Use of Cannabis will also be set up.

